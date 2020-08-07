Photos Of BBNaija 2020 Housemate, Lucy Selling Roasted Plantain And Fish

It has been revealed in throwback photos that Big brother Naija 2020 housemate, Lucy Essien once sold roasted plantain (Bole) in Calabar to earn a living.

Lucy who was Head of House in the show’s second week, is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos state. Here are throwback photos of her from the hustle days.

Lucy is a self-proclaimed simple girl and assures everyone that she is far from average. She believes in fairy tales, and hopefully, Biggie’s House will deliver just that for her.

According to Lucy, her biggest achievement is her grill business, getting into Big Brother Naija, graduating with a 2.1 and not falling pregnant after all these years.