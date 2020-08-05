Patoranking Shows Off His N85 Million Lamborgini Urus 2020 Car (Video)

Popular Nigerian reggae dancehall artiste, Patoranking has showed off his luxury Lamborgini Urus 2020 worth a whopping $222,000 (N85 Million).

The singer shared a short dance video of his latest single “Abule” on his verified Instagram page yesterday in which he stylishly showed off a partial view of the new car.

A friend and label associate, Catalyst who was seen dancing with him in the video he shared, earlier posted a short clip on his insta story which captured Patoranking checking out the car following its arrival.

His latest toy, a Lamborghini Urus 2020 is estimated to worth about $222,000 and N85 million in Nigerian currency.

Patoranking has now added the expensive toy to other fleet of cars in his garage.

Watch video below: