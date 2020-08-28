Patoranking releases new album dubbed, ‘Three’

Nigerian dancehall prodigy, Patoranking finally releases his highly anticipated body of work, the “Three” album. After years of hard work, Patoraking finally blesses his fans with the content they’ve been waiting for.

The new album houses 12 tracks and it boasts of collabos with so many African superstars, the likes of Sauti Sol from Kenya, King Promise from Ghana, Flavour from Nigeria, and more.

So many super-skilled music producers were enlisted too, we’ve got the likes of Telz, Ctea, Dera and many others. This is a proper album, many words not needed!

Check it out below and share your thoughts.