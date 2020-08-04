“Our Level Of Underdevelopment Is Directly Tied To The Wealth Of Our Elites” – Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, a popular Nigerian singer and the son of Late Fela Anikulapo Kuti has expressed his views about the underdevelopment witnessed across states in the country.

According to the singer, the level of underdevelopment in the country is directly tied to the wealth of our elites.

Seun Kuti added that if Nigerians calculate how much the country has lost and how much the elites have amassed, the numbers will almost be similar.

He Wrote;

“If we calculate how much we have lost and we calculate how much they have personally amassed, I can bet my life that the numbers will be almost similar. Our roads bridges hospitals schools and welfare is in their pockets. When are we going to grow enough balls to take it instead of begging and ass kissing like your favorite influencer is doing”.