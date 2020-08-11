“Osinachi” Crooner, Humblesmiths Exits Record Label, N-Tyze

Popular Nigerian singer, Humblesmiths has leveled several allegations against his management as he exits record label, N-Tyze.

Humblesmiths exits record label

In a press release, Humblesmith leveled some allegations against Ntyze Entertainment, stating reasons why he severed relationship with the label owned by Ovie Kelly.

Breaking the news on his new account after his verified Instagram page got hacked, he wrote…

“After so much consideration and back and forth, I have decided to come to the public to announce that I have parted ways with Ntyze Entertainment. I am putting this out for public notice that you should conduct all future businesses and dealings with my new management ( link in my bio). I wish Ntyze well and thank them for the years of working together. Thank you and God bless”

Humblesmiths via his lawyers, stated some reasons as captured by the press release below;

1. Ntyze Entertainment Limited failed to furnish any iota of consideration under the purported Artiste Management contract which it claims to have entered into with our humble smiths a situation which renders the entire contract a

nullity

2. Failure of Ntyze Entertainment Limited to render periodic account to our Cient regarding the monies had and received on behalf of humblesmith.

Some fans and well wishers such as popular actor and comedian, Nosa Rex took to his comments section to wish him well.

Humbleamiths rose to fame after he released “Osinachi”, an afro-gospel blend that earned him a feature from Davido.

A spy on Ovie’s page showed that the talent manager has deleted all photographs he had with Humbelsmiths from his page, but is yet to make an official statement as regards to this.

All fingers remain crossed as we watch the unfolding drama. We hope it doesn’t turn out to be another Cynthia Morgan vs Jude Okoye saga.