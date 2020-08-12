Oshiomhole’s Former Aide, Momodu Defects To PDP, Gives Obaseki N5m

An ex-aide to Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Andrew Momodu, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Momodu also pledged the sum of N5 million to support the candidate of the PDP and the incumbent Governor of the state Godwin Obaseki, Vanguard reports.

Also, the Eramah Anwian of Anwain Kingdom in Etsako East Local Government Area, LGA, of Edo North, HRM Mufutairu Oare, assured the Governor of the support of people of the area.

The monarch spoke during the Governor’s visit to his palace during the PDP campaign in the area on Tuesday.

He said, “Mr. Governor, we are assuring you that you are at home. This community road has been a disaster for over a thousand years until your intervention.

“We were cut off from Edo State until you gave us a good road that integrated us back as members of the state. We cannot forget such a gesture.”

According to him, governments come and go and do not remember that humans exist in the area, adding Obaseki came and connected them back to the state through good roads.

He said that he and his people stand anywhere Obaseki/Shaibu stand.