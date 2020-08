Cash Nation Entertainment recording artiste, Barry Jhay releases the official music video for ‘Ashe She,’ one of the records housed under his previously released EP, ‘Barry Back.’

The ‘Barry Back‘ EP houses 9 solid tracks, it boasts of a collaboration with Nigerian international superstar and DMW/30BG head honcho, Davido.

‘Ashe She‘ was produced by Tee-Y Mix and the video was directed by the highly creative Director K.

Check it out below and share your thoughts.