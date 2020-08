Off the ‘Afrosoul’ EP, WurlD serves the visuals for ‘Story’

Nigerian electro-fusion star, Wurld has released the official music video for ‘Story,’ one of the records housed under his previously released EP, ‘Afrosoul.’

The record was produced by high-profile music producer Shizzi, the video was directed by Baba Agba and WurlD.

