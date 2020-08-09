Nollywood Is Now A Den Of Yahoo Boys And Prostitutes – Actor Yemi Solade

Nollywood actor, Yemi Solade has made a damming revelation about the Nigerian movie industry.

In a recent chat with NigerianTribune, he revealed that the gatekeepers of Nollywood have allowed unprofessionals to fill spaces meant for those who truly have the passion for the craft.

“The Nollywood is not there right now. The Nolllywood you see now is all encompassing. It’s like an uncompleted building that is not guarded and what you meet there would amaze you. It has become an all comers affair, anybody can stroll in and act. All the Yahoo boy are now there, all the prostitutes that you can imagine are there.

People cannot even differentiate between the core professionals and these class of clowns who have infiltrated the association, but they didn’t just fly in, some people whom you refer to as core professionals brought them in.

It’s just so porous that anybody can become an actor, the entry point is so porous and annoying. It’s a profession and it must be handled and treated as one. I am not really pleased with the state of the industry. It’s a professional body and we must portray ourselves as one that has mastered the art and craft of the profession.”he said.