Nollywood Actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim Drags Twitter User Who Questioned Her Exposed Cleavage

Popular Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim blasted a Twitter user who made it his job to caution her about her dressing.

She shared the photo above on her Twitter handle and a Nigerian man with the handle @IsaacNwaubani, appeared to be unsettled with the photo. He wrote;

”I respect you a lot. Don’t allow the public to see your deep cleavage again.”

Nse saw his comment and fired back at him, issuing him a stern warning never to leave such comments on her page again

”Is this how you talk to your children and wife? Oga… don’t you ever try this again. Keep your respect for those you think deserve it and those you bully! This space is ZEN. Good morning.”