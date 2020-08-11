Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Declares Support For Laycon, Says His Level Of Intelligence Amazes Him

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has taken to social media to declare support for BBNaija lockdown housemate, Laycon.

Yul Edochie declares support for Laycon

The handsome thespian made his support for Laycon known in an Instagram post he shared yesterday, August 10, on his page.

According to him, his decision was formed on the basis of Laycon’s level of intelligence, maturity, composure, eloquence and control.

He said he has not been watching BBNaija but after watching some videos of the young man, decided to root for him because of the aforementioned characteristics.

He wrote… “I haven’t really been watching this year’s Big Brother Naija show but yesterday I came across some videos of this young man in the house, @itslaycon and I was amazed by his composure, his maturity level, control, intelligence, and eloquence.

So right now he’s my favorite housemate.

@itslaycon ”.