Niniola delivers the visuals for ‘Addicted’

As we draw closer to the release of her sophomore album “Colours and Sounds,” Niniola the acclaimed queen of Afro-House, releases the official music video of her recently released single, “Addicted.”

Niniola delivers a video filled with fun, happiness, emotions, and dance. The video was shot by the highly-rated Adasa Cookey alongside Michael Ndikain Lagos, Nigeria. It was dedicated to her late dad, Rtd Simeon Olaosebikan Apata.

