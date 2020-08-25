Nigerian Musician, 2Face Shows Off His Massive Farm Land In Benue (Video)

Many people are not aware that their favourite musician, 2Face apart from making music, is also a farmer.
The veteran has taken to his social media page to show off his massive farm land in Benue state has been named “Innobia Farms”.
Sharing a video of the farm land, the singer described it as the beginning of another chapter and also revealed that his crops are growing nicely.
2Face wrote;
It’s official!!! INNOBIA FARMS.
Crops growing healthy nicely. This is the beginning of another chapter .
JAH GUIDE US.
#WARRIORS
#GRATEFUL
BENUE 2 the world
IDOMA land
Here is the video;