Nigerian Musician, 2Face Shows Off His Massive Farm Land In Benue (Video)

Many people are not aware that their favourite musician, 2Face apart from making music, is also a farmer.

The veteran has taken to his social media page to show off his massive farm land in Benue state has been named “Innobia Farms”.

Sharing a video of the farm land, the singer described it as the beginning of another chapter and also revealed that his crops are growing nicely.

2Face wrote;

It’s official!!! INNOBIA FARMS.

Crops growing healthy nicely. This is the beginning of another chapter .

JAH GUIDE US.

#WARRIORS

#GRATEFUL

BENUE 2 the world

IDOMA land

Here is the video;