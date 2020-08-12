Nigerian Blogger, Azeez Shows Off Multimillion Naira Mansion While Dedicating His Newborn Baby (Photos)

Popular Nigerian blogger, Makinde Azeez who recently welcomed a newborn baby with his wife has now dedicated his multi-million Naira mansion and baby on the same day.

Makinde took to his social media page hours ago to share the good news with his followers who have since stormed the comment section of his post, to shower him with congratulatory messages.

Sharing a photo of himself with his wife and their newborn baby, the blogger wrote:

Which of God’s blessings can I hide? I’m blessed beyond measures 🙏🙏

Child’s naming and House Dedication today!

In another photo, he shared the frontal view of his new mansion and thanked God for the blessings in his life… He wrote simply I thank you Allah 🙏

See photo below,

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDwJzWqHE6p/