Nigeria Discharges Over 11,000 COVID-19 Patients In 1-Day

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its COVID-19 update on Tuesday noted that more than 11,100 patients have recovered from the virus within 24 hours after its last report.

The report posted on the Centre’s official Twitter handle on Tuesday (4th August) indicated that 31,851 patients have recovered from the virus; a sudden surge of 11,188 when compared with the report released on Monday (3rd August) which revealed 20,663 were discharged.

Meanwhile, the comparison of NCDC report on Sunday (2nd of August) and that of Monday (3rd August) indicated a margin of 355.

According to the Centre’s update on Tuesday (4th August), Nigeria recorded 304 new cases of the virus.

The state with the new cases include: “FCT-90; Lagos-59; Ondo-39; Taraba-18; Rivers-17; Borno-15; Adamawa-12; Oyo-11; Delta-9; Edo-6; Bauchi-4; Kwara-4; Ogun-4; Osun-4; Bayelsa-3; Plateau-3; Niger-3; Nasarawa-2; Kano-1.

“44,433 confirmed 31,851 discharged 910 deaths”

In the report for Monday (3rd August), 288 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Nigeria. The states with the new cases were; “Lagos-88; Kwara-33; Osun-27; FCT-25; Enugu-25; Abia-20; Kaduna-17; Plateau-13; Rivers-13; Delta-10; Gombe-8; Ogun-4; Oyo-3; Katsina-1; Bauchi-1.

“44,129 confirmed 20,663 discharged 896 deaths”.

So far, Kogi State has the lowest number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The state has recorded 5 confirmed cases as at 4th of August.

Lagos State remains the epicentre, Nigerian state with the highest number of the virus. The Centre of Excellence has recorded 15, 414 cases as at 4th of August.