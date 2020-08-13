New Vibe of the Day: Prince Spido “Felicia’”

Staying true to his talent and the quest to be the best, Prince Spido Present an Ep Titled unpredictable with a Lead Song “Felicia” High life Vibes Which Made it’s way to Apple Music Nigerian Top 100 chart.

In truth, the lyrics are catchy, and the song is Authentic.. So far, the music has showcased Prince Spido as a master of vibes, delivery and technique….

Taking different sounds and making them his own is exactly what Prince did on his Ep Unpredictable , which is named after his Moves. “I wanted this to be a Nigerian Ep” he explains. He was intentional about only listening to African and Nigerian music while making the record: “I wanted to learn more about our history, because a lot of our culture has been watered down by colonialism, and we don’t even realize it,” He says.