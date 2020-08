Nigerian Internet sensation popularly called ‘Ikorodu Bois’ have gotten surprise movie making equipment from Netflix.

Recall that Ikorodu Bois had recreated the trailer for Netflix’s movie ‘Extraction’ and this had elicited reactions from Chris Hemsworth and Netflix.

The Ikorodu Bois took to their social media page to unwrap the gifts.

Sharing the photos, they wrote:

Guyssss!! @NetflixFilm sent us this presents omg! thank you guys @NetflixFilm

Watch video below: