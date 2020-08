Popular Male barbie, Bobrisky has taken to Instagram to throw a jab at stylist, Toyin Lawani over BBNaija housemate, Nengi.

His post comes hours after fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, took to her IG page to throw shade at a housemate in the BBNaija lockdown who allegedly dated her baby daddy, Lord Triggs.

Read Bobrisky’s Posts Below;