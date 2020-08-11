“Ndiara, I Have Practiced Acting For Years – Angela Okorie Reveals Her ‘Fake’ Wedding Was A Strategy To Promote Her Song (Video)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has finally cleared the air about her alleged marriage to a mystery man with dreads.

Angela Okorie disclosed that the wedding photos and videos were just for a video shoot.

Photos and videos of her alleged wedding recently went viral on social media with fans and celebrities congratulating her on her achievement.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, Angela Okorie slammed bloggers including Kemi Olunloyo for believing and spreading fake gist without confirming the news.

She shared a video of Kemi Okunloyo talking to Uche Maduagwu about her alleged marriage and tagged them ‘unprofessional’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDqHNEJjBdK/