Weeks after giving us a taste of the album with ‘Palm Trees,’ Nasty C finally gives us the complete package. Get at it!

South African Hip-Hop prodigy, Nasty C finally unlocks his highly anticipated album entitled, ‘Zulu Man With Some Power.’

ZMWSP serves as a follow-up to his joint project with DJ Whoo Kid, the ‘Zulu‘ mixtape. The album houses 20 tracks, it boasts of collabos with T.I, Tellaman, Rowlene, Lil Keed, and others.

Check it out below and share your thoughts