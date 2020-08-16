Naira Marley Reveals Why He Does Not Show Off His Wealth Online

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has said he sees no reason for constantly showing off his wealth on social media.

He gave his opinion on the issue of entertainers and celebrities feeling the urge to constantly flaunt their wealth and a luxurious lifestyle on social media.

The rapper in a recent Twitter post stated that he does not see the need to constantly show off his riches of assets.

He went further to say that he does not flaunt his riches online because he has the real money and there’s no need to prove a point.

“I don’t see the constant need in showing off because I actually have real money,” he wrote.

See his tweet below: