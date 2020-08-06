Naira Marley Pleads Guilty In Court, Fined N100k

The Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Oshodi has fined Naira Marley and his manager N100,000 for violating the ban on interstate travels two months ago.

A statement from the spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana, disclosed that Naira Marley was arraigned alongside his Manager Seyi Awouga on a one-count charge of “breach of the cessation of movement and interstates travel order made by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Regulation 4(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease Emergency Prevention) Regulation No 2 of 2020 and committed an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law, Ch. P16, Laws of Lagos State 2015”.

Naira Marley and his manager however, pleaded guilty and were awarded a fine of one hundred thousand naira (100,000) each by the presiding Magistrate.