Etins Record signed act and “She Don’t Love me” crooner, Okereke Blessed Jordan popularly known as “Yarden” puts out his new single titled “Wild” the Abia state born and Lagos bred singer started his career professionally in 2019 after dropping “She Don’t Love me” and “Message After The Beep” which featured positive reactions and received major airplay.

The song which he describes as an emotion, a vibe, an energy and a new sound for the world to accept and for the youths to relate to on an unlimited scale, features Afro-Pop singer and songwriter Swayzee and is a Yarden X Swayzee production.

