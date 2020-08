Imoni Kelly popularly known as WorldBk steps out with a potential hit song titled ‘Forever Say Never’ featuring 9X to also deliver dopeness on the track which you will love to have in your playlist.

WorldBK definitely gonna stay for a long period of time as they’re more jams to be released from the promising act.

Connect with him

IG @WorldBk

Twitter @ Worldbabak1

DOWNLOAD: Worldbk ft. 9X - Forever Say Never (8.7 MiB, 11 hits)