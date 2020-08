Nigeria’s talented rising star, RAIFU WASIU ADEWALE well known as “WALE OG” comes through with another brand new masterpiece tagged “Smellow“.

The newly released song “Wale OG – Smellow” features Nigerian sensational artiste, Bravo G on this potential hit record

Well-wishers, drop ur wishes for him. Connect with WaleOG on Twitter/@wale_og1

Instagram: @wale_og1

DOWNLOAD: Wale OG - Smellow (3.0 MiB, 19 hits)