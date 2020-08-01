Every musician tries to season their music meal with the old school style. But only a few musicians know how to prepare a good music meal the way VIBETONE does.

Adeniji, Samuel Adedolapo is popularly known as VIBETONE, is a United States-based singer, with 4 singles and has now graced our ears with the 5th single.

On his new single “Oskambo”, Vibetone talks about not wanting to be controlled, doing what he so pleases without anyone being able to dim his light or stop his success.

The Artiste puts us on the groove with his old school Afro beats style, which makes the song more soothing for all mood. It’s that song that can be played at the cool of the evening or can be added to the late-night playlist.

The lyrics to the song is motivational and portrays the fact that no one can stop you to do what you want to do and no one can stop you from achieving your goals.

“Oskambo” is that ultimate song you should download and listen to right now.

DOWNLOAD: Vibetone - Oskambo (8.4 MiB, 4 hits)