African boy was sung and written by Adebanjo Olusegun known as Shellah Miles (Soundboi), to showcase the beauty sides of Africans.

The pride we’ve got to be an African is what we have to proudly exhibit anywhere in the world. Groove, dance, and feel the rhythm of the guitar and local drums. Catch the African vibe, download, and share!

DOWNLOAD: Shellah Miles - African Boy (3.7 MiB, 15 hits)