MUSIC: Saucy – Igboro Ft. Mapel

share on:

Rising Nigerian star, Saucy returns with a street anthem he titles “Igboro” which features Mapel – a talented singer who held his part down with a solid hook.

Saucy is an Ibile rapper whose skill has improved impressively with every song since the release of his Obama EP.

Igboro is a take over the song. One about the street with a catchy vibe that will definitely do well on every playlist.

The track was produced by Lake, mixed and mastered by 3shells.

Enjoy!

  DOWNLOAD: Saucy - Igboro Ft. Mapel (3.7 MiB, 18 hits)

Tags:IgboroMapelSaucy
Ghostavo 360

Ghostavo 360

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.