Rising Nigerian star, Saucy returns with a street anthem he titles “Igboro” which features Mapel – a talented singer who held his part down with a solid hook.

Saucy is an Ibile rapper whose skill has improved impressively with every song since the release of his Obama EP.

Igboro is a take over the song. One about the street with a catchy vibe that will definitely do well on every playlist.

The track was produced by Lake, mixed and mastered by 3shells.

