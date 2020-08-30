Randon Bee Gift Fans With Brand New Single “Sugar Baby”

The highly talented artiste with numerous entertaining, exciting, and soul appealing songs that are educating is set to make his mark on the highly competitive Nigeria’s music industry under the management of lanrealjay empire.

This song is set to make waves for him with the rhythm and bounce that will make you groove. “Sugar Baby” is produced by 3Brainz.

DOWNLOAD: Randon Bee Ft. El Ray - Sugar Baby (Prod. 3Brainz) (3.2 MiB, 10 hits)