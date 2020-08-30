MUSIC: Pepper – Sound The Alarm

Ayeesha Music / CMT Power House Presents

It’s been a promising and interesting year so far for PEPPER following the Release of his last single with Timaya & Harmonize to his recent Hit song “SOUND THE ALARM”.

SOUND THE ALARM is the jam you all have been waiting for Jam it 🔥🔥🔥 #SOUNDTHEALARM.. Produced by; Bishaudio Follow PEPPER on all social media platforms (IG & Twitter @rikkipeppa) to keep a tab on this talented Afrobeat artist.

Download and Enjoy!

  DOWNLOAD: Pepper – Sound The Alarm (3.7 MiB, 12 hits)

