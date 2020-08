DeepWell in its mission to revive the Southeast entertainment scene, is back again, this time Oodera teamed up with the Queen of the South East, the very talented singer and song writer “Stormrex” to give us this amazing very conscious music as accustomed to Oodera, the song which was produced by pentouch, and Mixed by Zeeno Foster is a song that will get u all laid back in ur thoughts and just vibe to..

enjoy this amazing Igbo sound!

DOWNLOAD: Oodera x Stormrex - Gburu Gburu (4.7 MiB, 19 hits)