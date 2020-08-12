Fast rising Nigerian Afro pop/Dancehall singer, Olisa Yano is back with this groovy, smooth and fresh tune which he tagged “Salute”. The song was Produced By Jonn Deux.

Olisa Yano is an Afro pop singer who’s obsessed with African music. He’s got a very deep and strong flare for African pop music which is definitely felt from his sounds.

He’s versatile, his delivery on Afro pop tunes has got music lovers dancing and wanting more of him. Olisa Yano started out singing the tenor part in his choir group which is exactly where and how music kicked off for him.

In his words: “I started singing at an early age from my choir group way back in school and in my church”. Olisa Yano is a typical Igbo Boy who hails from the Eastern part of Nigeria, Achalla Awka North Nigeria.

Born and bred and lived his life through the hustle and bustle of ENU-ONITSHA ANAMBRA NIGERIA. He is a graduate of Accounting from the University of Nigeria Nsukka NIGERIA.

Get Connected To Him On IG Via: OlisaYano

