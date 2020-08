Fast rising artist “Mojisola Akodu” popularly known as “Mojiwealth” resurface on another mission to give more impact in the music industry with a brand new single titled “Location”, a hit jam full with inspiration, motivation and also talks about life. The song was mixed and mastered by Promyx.

Follow Her On Social Media: Instagram: @mojiwealth8 Twitter: @mojiwealth2

BUY/STREAM HERE:- https://mojiwealth.fanlink.to/Location

DOWNLOAD: MojiWealth - Location (8.4 MiB, 27 hits)