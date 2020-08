Milado introduces himself once again as he dishes out a rap-first single which he titled “Don’t Let Me Down”.

The song serves as a follow-up to his previous single “Abena” which he features Traxy X. The new single “Don’t Let Me Down” features Canabia, Vehnom, Liljoe, Joeblaque.

Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD: Milado ft. Canabia, Vehnom, Liljoe, Joeblaque - Don't Let Me Down (5.1 MiB, 11 hits)