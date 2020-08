Kellylivinglarge is out with his first ever official single which he introduces himself to the rap scene with a notable appearance single titled “Big Dawg Status”.

He features Capt.Dyse on this new single. Kelly is sure an artiste to watch out for, as his new single “Big Dawg Status” explains another level of consistency as Kelly rap’s and sounds like a professional.

DOWNLOAD: Kellylivinglarge ft. Capt.Dyse - Big Dawg Status (2.8 MiB, 6 hits)