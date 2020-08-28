Following the huge success of his last single “Desire” which made waves locally & Internationally, Kaycee Brown follows up with this hot new single which he released recently.

He has created this melodious track titled “On My Way” On My Way is a beautiful song that talks about the beauty and selflessness of love, being there for the person you love, in whatever way they need.

You can tell someone how much you want them, but that won’t mean much if it isn’t backed by the right words and actions. Show that person you would get on your way for by sending them the link to this song

Download, listen and enjoy! IG and Twitter: @Iamkayceebrown

DOWNLOAD: Kaycee Brown - On My Way (3.9 MiB, 17 hits)