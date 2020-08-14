360 FreshMusicSingles/August 14, 2020/Ghostavo 360 /No Comment/5380 views MUSIC: Kamelion – Dayashare on:FacebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Linked InEmailSend to Email Address:Your NameYour Email AddressEmail check failed, please try againCancel Fast rising afro-pop singer; Kamelion Aka Kame Zizzle shares a new loving you sound to celebrate his wife’s birthday; Queenlion. The song is titled “Daya”, produced by “Daihardbeats”. Download and share!! <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Tags:DayaKamelion previous articleMUSIC: Tedywonder – Awaynext articleHarrysong releases new EP, ‘Right About Now’ Ghostavo 360Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com Related Postsshare 360 Fresh/June 29, 2020 /No Comment MUSIC: Kamelion – MiLLi MiLLishare 360 Fresh/May 25, 2019 /No Comment MUSIC: Kamelion – Oluwa Ni SholaMUSIC: Kamelion & Niki Tall – Gift Card (Remix)MUSIC: Kamelion – Uber (Prod. By Everyoungzybeatz)MUSIC: Kamelion – Gift Card (Ogo Aiye Mi)MUSIC: Darrick – Money Vibe Leave a Response Cancel replyCommentName Email This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.