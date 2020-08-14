MUSIC: Kamelion – Daya

share on:

Fast rising afro-pop singer; Kamelion Aka Kame Zizzle shares a new loving you sound to celebrate his wife’s birthday; Queenlion.

The song is titled “Daya”, produced by “Daihardbeats”.

Download and share!!

Tags:DayaKamelion
Ghostavo 360

Ghostavo 360

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.