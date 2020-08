“JamalSingSong” is a fast rising multi-talented Nigerian singer and songwriter who has been putting in a lot of works underground.

The multi-talented singer just released a single officially titled “Loud Vibe”.

“Loud Vibe” is a track you will always love to vibe to every minute.

JamalSingSong is one of the artist you should watch out for before the end of 2020.

Enjoy “Loud Vibe” and watch out for more.

DOWNLOAD: JamalSingSong - Loud Vibe (3.7 MiB, 7 hits)