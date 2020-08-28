MUSIC: Fresh Prince – Sorry

share on:

Multi-Talented music act “Fresh Prince” returns to the music scene with a love inspired new afrobeat sound titled “SORRY”

The song narrates the ordeal that comes with forgiving your lover when they are sorry while using the same opportunity to reaffirm the promises and vows that come with falling in Love..

This new fresh prince takes us on a love story ride, sit tight, and enjoy the sweet Afro-beat sound that will surely put you in the right mood.

SORRY is Produced by Zestaabad | Mixed and mastered by Bazetu. Download & Enjoy!!

Buy/Stream: “Sorry” by Fresh Prince on Digital platform here:- https://empawaafrica.lnk.to/Sorry

  DOWNLOAD: Fresh Prince - Sorry (7.2 MiB, 11 hits)

Tags:Fresh PrinceSorry
Ghostavo 360

Ghostavo 360

Submissions to:- 360nobsmedia@gmail.com

Related Posts

share
  • /

Slimbo - Sorry ft. Ron Saforo & Jeremiah Jackson
share
  • /

Leave a Response

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.