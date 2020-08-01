Music Executive, Jude Okoye’s Wife Clocks 30; Check Out The Sizzling Photos She Shared To Celebrate

Ify Okoye, the wife of music executive Jude Okoye, clocked 30 on July 31.

The mum of two took to her Instagram page to celebrate her day with some hot new photos.

Ify also thanked God for all that she has accomplished.

Reflecting on turning 30, Ify wrote; ”It’s my Birthday and I’m 30!!!

Yippee!!

I am so grateful to God for all that I have accomplished! My 2 beautiful children and the best husband!

I am proud of the woman I have become! The creative mind I possess and can now confidently express and share with the world!

Today, I turn 30 and for the most part, I am feeling pretty calm about it.

Perhaps, for much of my 20s, I gave myself deadlines for the biggest events in life. And guess what? I didn’t meet any of them. But at the age of 30, I am happier than I could have ever predicted.

Putting deadlines on “life-stages” can limit you. There is no normal – so stop weighing yourself up to expectations from other people and comparing your path to others.

For me – so far anyway – this year brings INSIGHT, CLOSURE and POTENTIAL. I am more ‘ME’ than I had ever been before!!

And now, my hopes and perspectives for the future are different.

Happy 30th Birthday day to me.”

See more photos below;