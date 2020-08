HumbleTunes Media Frontline act EASYPAY aka EasyPay for the Girls them drops his long time anticipated jam, after the great move and success of his previous song OWO NLA. He then titles this one MAMA SAY. An afroBeat Jam.

Song talks more about Mothers Advice, hustle life, Prayer and success story. This masterpiece was produced by Tobs Beat.

Download, Listen and Share.

DOWNLOAD: Easy Pay - Mama Say (5.6 MiB, 10 hits)