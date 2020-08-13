South London born and raised, Nigerian singer/ songwriter D’vyne Comfort, whose real names are Comfort (Oluwaseyi) Emmanuel is back on the music radar, with a heavy bang “Oh Mama” after her previously released EP “Angel”, with hit tunes like “Shoot You”, “Emotions Rollin” and lots more.

The multi-faceted artist, who is widely known for her talent that breaks the mold of any one genre or style. Her sound blends with elements of pop and Reggae; As an Afro-Soul Artist with a voice that resembles the characteristics of melted chocolate; with a smooth and sweet delivery, you can’t expect any less than Good Music.

Previously a member of the original reggae band, Dojo, performing at London Intl.

Ska Festival @Jazz Café, Victorious Festival, Secret Garden Party, Green Man, and the 02 (Leeds) supporting reggae acts such as Groundation and The Wailers, to name but a few.

With her creative spirit and dedication to her craft, D’vyne’s light is set to shine, and the tune “Oh Mama” is definitely a sure hit.

