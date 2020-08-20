Today 19th of August marks Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ FX, a.k.a ‘DJFX NG’ of Silverbird’s Rhythm 93.7fm Benin, and in celebration of another 365 days on earth he has decided to bless us with this great and mind blowing jam to mark this special day which he tagged ‘MY MIND’

In an industry that is highly competitive, ‘Felix Obare Agboye’ professionally known as DJ FX has crafted a sound for himself that cuts across all ages, gender and demography.

Prior to the release of his latest single “MY MIND”, The Business Administration graduate from the University of Benin and CEO of Fx Entertainment has a song in his Arsenal tagged, ADESUWA which gained massive airplay across the nation.

With a burning desire to achieve his childhood dreams, “DJ FX” is here to stay, and stamp his name on the global map as a musical force to be reckoned with anytime.

“MY MIND” produced by NAUGHTY BEATZ is available on all platforms for downloads, sharing etc….Hit the repeat button and let the name DJ FX register in your minds.

DOWNLOAD: DJ FX ft. OneTouch, Sparrow & Histar – My Mind (5.8 MiB, 10 hits)