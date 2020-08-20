Anointed servant of God and soul-lifting music minister, Dave-Contrite reverts back with a wonderful appreciation song titled ‘Mercy & Grace’.

The song which is a follow-up to the recently released ‘Dwelling Place’ echoes the rhythm of a heartfelt acknowledgment of the wonders of God. The military personnel turned Gospel minister resonates with the salvaging power of the Cross which ushered him into God’s family.

In ‘Mercy & Grace’ which is also off his debut album ‘Dwelling Place’, minister Dave exhales his deepest adoration to the mighty things that only God can do.

I can tell you that this amazing song that was delivered in English Lyrics with a touch of Hausa dialect is the Special thing you must see. Download and enjoy it below!!!

DOWNLOAD HERE

DOWNLOAD: Dave-Contrite - Mercy & Grace (9.2 MiB, 1 hits)