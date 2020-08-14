MUSIC: Darrick – Money Vibe

Singing sensation Darrick drops another single entitled Money Vibe. The young superstar who has been working under the radar for quite a while is now coming with something special to quench this long wait.

Darrick edoleyi God’s Time , From Edo State WAS Born On The 15th Of May. He Is a Professional song Writer, Actor And a Recording Artist.

Started music 2015, And Came Out With His First Debut Single Titled “Supreme Mum” In The Year 2015, Then Moved To lagos Dropped Another Single Titled “good Living ” Produced By nikely Beat.

Currently Living In Nicosia Cyprus , And He Is Here’ with Another Hot Single Titled “Hustle Hard”

