Nigerian rising AfroBeats star, Carterson comes through with a new song he titles “Yur Luv”.

The potential hit song titled “Yur Luv” was produced by IamBeatz who is responsible for some current hits in the country.

Carterson is a rapper-singer-songwriter signed to Santana Ninos Inc, Nigeria. He is bringing a refreshing, genre-blending flavor to the scene.

