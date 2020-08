BoxunBillion is out is finally out with his first official single of the year titled FALL IN LOVE, Definitely will hit you guys from a different angle. Produced by Slimzy & Faya sounds.

From the content you would be able to vibe to the sound BoxunBillion is introducing so sit back, relax and “FALL IN LOVE”.

DOWNLOAD: BoxunBillion - Fall in Love (7.0 MiB, 19 hits)