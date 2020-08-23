Biggibanchi struck 2020 with a monster track titled “BALANCE IT” which literally hit the music scene like a storm.

“BALANCE IT” got massive streams, intense download rate, whole lotta reshare/repost and a reasonable level of awareness across all streaming platforms.

The feedback from “BALANCE IT” is categorically one of the highest numbers Biggibanchi has ever done.

Leveraging on that fire and energy, AFRO dancehall artiste “Biggibanchi” is going harder by channeling all his creativity and vivacity into his debut EP tagged “BANCHI SAUCE”.

“BANCHI SAUCE” is a seven track project that’s guaranteed to put Biggibanchi on the map and help him break boundaries.

Biggibanchi is set to strategically release a hit track titled “MEZEBU” off the “BANCHI SAUCE” EP. This track is a certified afrobeat banger with all the vibe, high spirit, positive feelings and of course; clean beats that would keep you dancing and anticipating the release of the EP.

“MEZEBU” was produced by “Otyno” with mixing and mastering done by “Stg”. These are elite producers who know what it takes to release a hit track!

