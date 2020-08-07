Sodiq Akinwanwa Akindele popularly known by his stage name Atkins is a fast rising Nigerian Rnb afro pop singer,

songwriter, dj and recording artist. He is the owner of Babs Atkins Entertainment. He was born in Lagos city,

Nigeria. He is very gifted, skillful, creative and talented.

Atkins whose real name is Sodiq Akindele grew up in Lagos state into a muslim family, where he completed both his

primary and secondary school education and obtained both his first school leaving certificate and West Africa

Senior School Certificate.

Atkins release his first single (Ayanfe mi) under Babs Atkins entertainment.

Ayanfe mi is a dynamic RnB, Afro, pop, classic and love song.

