Dr Dolor Entertainment is proud to present its latest artiste, the very talented Afin Osha (real name Ekene Austine Mgbanwa) as he drops his long awaited debut single “Mosquito”.

“Mosquito”, a mid-tempo afrosonic single by Afin Osha sees the incredibly talented artiste in his element as he assures his love interest of an undying affection, even going as far as having her protected under his wings with part of the lyrics saying “Mosquito no go bite you, malaria no go catch you, I got you covered under my canopy”.

Afin Osha definitely came through on this debut and it’s a testament to why he got snapped up by Dr Dolor Entertainment as he continues in his strides to greatness after being singled out by industry experts as one artiste to watch out for in years to come.

“Mosquito” was produced by the usual suspect, the DDE in-house magic fingers – JaySynths Beatz. The audio is available for streaming and download on all platforms.

Connect and support Afin Osha on all social media platforms – @afinosha and feel the #Mosquito vibe.

